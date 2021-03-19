Netflix Has unveiled the teaser of the upcoming anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and four directors named Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta, Kayoze Irani and Shashank Khaitan, who will be showcasing their stories. It's all set to stream on Netflix from April 16, 2021.

Check Out Ajeeb Daastaans Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)