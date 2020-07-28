Now, Digital releases are doing the rounds in the times of COVID-19 pandemic as theatres are shut due to the strict guidelines. Last week we saw late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara broke several records as audiences welcomed his last move with immense love. The coming week has four Bollywood releases lined up and all set to premiere on their respective OTT platforms. This includes Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer, Kunal Kemmu's comedy-thriller Lootcase, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte's Raat Akeli Hai and Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara. Apart from these, we are also getting the second season of Netflix's superhero series The Umbrella Academy 2 that will premiere on July 31. For Vidyut Jammwal, There Is No Friday Release Anxiety with OTT Release

The other interesting series releasing this week is BBC Drama Get Even which is coming to Netflix, Neeraj Kabi and Amit Sadh's Avrodh: The Siege Within, Zee5's and Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King. Below is the complete list of OTT Releases of the Week. Sanya Malhotra on Her Upcoming OTT Releases Shakuntala Devi and Ludo: This Is a Very Exciting Time for Me

Movies Releasing This Week

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

Vidya Balan steps in the shoes of The Guinness Book of World Record holder, Shakuntala Devi who is popularly known as the Human Computer. Helmed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Watch Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime from July 31.

Yaara

Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is a remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story. It revolves around the friendship of four criminals – Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur – who are part of the Chaukdi Gang. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. It premieres on Zee5 on July 30.

Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's whodunnit murder mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai has impressed the audiences with its official trailer already. Nawazuddin plays a cop who is investigating the murder of a wealthy man. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 31..

Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Lootcase is a film revolving around a commoner finding a bag full of two thousand rupee notes all of a sudden. A politician played by Gajraj Rao who wants his money back and Vijay Raaz as a gangster and Ranvir Shorey are on a hunt to get the suitcase as well. The trailer was hilarious and loved by the audience. You can watch Lootcase on Disney Hotstar from July 31.

Black Is King

Beyonce's Black Is King is a visual album which is all set to premiere globally on Disney+ on 31 July. It is a reimagining of the live-action remake of The Lion King with music from Beyoncé’s album The Lion King: The Gift, which was released last year.

Series Releasing This Week

Avrodh: The Siege Within

We have witnessed the Blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike last year and now we also have a series revolving around it that gives more insight on the topic. Based on Shiv Aroor’s book, India’s Most Fearless, the series stars Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli and Vikram Gokhale in major roles. It is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on July 31.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2

The Umbrella Academy 2 trailer has left its fans spellbound. The second season has Aidan Gallagher's character catching up with a new apocalypse that's set to take place November 25, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Five has just 10 days to prevent the end of the world and find his family, who are scattered across space and time. The anticipated series is all set to premiere on Netflix on July 31.

Get Even

BBC teenage drama Get Even revolves around four teenage girls who run an underground, sophisticated operation to get back at the bullies in their school. Moreover, a sudden murder is added into the mix adding a twist to the narrative.It stars Jessica Alexander, Bethany Antonia, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Kim Adis in major roles. Get Even is coming to Netflix from July 31.

