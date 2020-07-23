Actor Vidyut Jammwal has benefits of films releasing on OTT platforms. "I am very glad that the digital scene in India has stepped up and shared the onus of entertaining people. It feels great to be part of this huge surge in the new wave of entertainment. "I think going digital has benefits that some of us may have overlooked earlier. Vidyut Jammwal Makes It to The Richest’s ‘10 People You Don’t Want to Mess With’ List and Netizens Can’t Keep Calm!

There is no Friday release anxiety with streaming. The content is not watered down or censored, and the viewers can watch films and shows whenever they want. It is a win-win scenario for the viewers, the makers and the talents," Vidyut said.

Vidyut's new release "Yaara" is all set to stream on a digital platform soon. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is a remake of the French film "Gang Story". Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra are also a part of the project.

