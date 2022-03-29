There are interesting releases lined up to premiere this week on the OTT platform and speaking of which is the Late legend Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen is a special one it features the 102 Not Out actor as the lead. The story revolves around the life of a recently retired man who finds his passion for cooking after exploring a riotous women’s kitty circle. Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last film before his demise and it also stars Paresh Rawal, who also replaced the late actor. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar plays pivotal roles. Sharmaji Namkeen is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. A film that can we watched in the memory of Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal Cook Up a Story That Is Sweet, Emotional and Something That Cannot Be Missed (Watch Video).

The next big release is Oscar Isaac's marvel show Moon Knight which is arriving on the Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.The Marvel show stars Oscar Issac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel and others. Another interesting release on Disney+ Hotstar is Kaun Pravin Tambe? a biopic on Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Pravin Tambe who did debut for the IPL franchise at 41. Shreyas Talpade is playing the lead role in the sports drama that also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil, among others. Moon Knight Trailer: New Promo For Oscar Isaac's Marvel Disney+ Series Promises a Trippy and Violent Outing! (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Stories of Wit & Magic: March 31, 2022

2. Trivia Quest: April 1, 2022

3. Get Organized with the Home Edit Season 2: April 1, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Moon Knight: March 30, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. The Bubble: April 1, 2022

2. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure: April 1, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Sharmaji Namkeen: March 31, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Kaun Pravin Tambe?: April 1, 2022

So which series/films are you most excited about?

