The long anticipated for Moon Knight has finally dropped. Featuring Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector questioning everything as he starts losing his mind and turns into Moon Knight, the trailer promises a tale that will leave you thrilled. We even get out first glimpse at Ethan Hawke's character, although it is still unclear who he is playing. Moon Knight premieres on March 30, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

Welcome to chaos 🌙 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T5E2ZTgaxP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

