Every week we present you with the list of OTT releases of the week and as cinema and multiplex in India gets a go-ahead, moviegoers in small numbers have started visiting theatres already. With Tenet's December 4 India release date, distributors get some sigh of relief as Nolan's mega-budget movie might attract some crowd in the revival period during the pandemic. However, fans might rather want to catch up the newly released movies and web-series in their comfort zone and these Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 releases is surely a better option to catch up just before November ends. Dulquer Salmaan’s Crime Thriller Kurup To Get OTT Release?

Rajeev Khandelwal takes on the Maoists in upcoming Zee5 series Naxalbari and its trailer has already impressed the audiences. Apart from Rajeev Khandelwal, the series also stars Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra among others in pivotal roles. Naxalbari premieres on Zee5 from November 28. Next impressive release to catch up is Tamil thriller film Andhaghaaram. The psychological thriller starring Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran in a major role. The premise of the film is a mystery and you can unwind it after it releases on Netflix on November 24. Other interesting OTT release includes Kannada movie Manne Number 13 that is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Nov 26, Black Beauty on Disney+ Hotstar and More. Let's take a look at the Ott releases of the week. Soorarai Pottru Star Suriya Names the Bollywood Movies That Inspire Him

OTT Release Schedule: 23rd November 2020 to 29th November 2020

Series

Sony LIV

1. LA's Finest Season 2: November 27, 2020

Netflix

1. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: November 27, 2020

2. Virgin River Season 2: November 27, 2020

Alt Balaji | ZEE5

1. Darl 7 White: November 24, 2020

2. Meka Suri 2: November 27, 2020 | Telugu

3. PUBGoa: November 27, 2020 | Tamil

4. Naxalbari: November 28, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1 Uncle FRANK: November 25, 2020

Aha Video

1. Honeymoon: November 27, 2020 | Telugu

Movies

Netflix

1. Andhaghaaram: November 24, 2020 | Tamil

2. Hillbilly Elegy: November 24, 2020

3. The Christmas Chronicles 2: November 25, 2020

4. Mosul: November 26, 2020

5. Don't Listen: November 27, 2020 | Spanish

6. Riding with Sugar: November 27, 2020

7. The Call: November 27, 2020 | Korean

8. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker | Documentary

Amazon PRIME

1. Manne Number 13: November 26, 2020 | Kannada

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Black Beauty: November 27, 2020

