The 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night delivered a historic milestone for K-pop, but the achievement has been met with significant online backlash. Fans and viewers are criticising the Academy after the creative team behind the hit song "Golden" was abruptly cut off during their acceptance speech for Best Original Song. Oscars 2026: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Best Animated Feature, Director Maggie Kang Apologises to Koreans As ‘It Took So Long’ (Watch Video).

The track, from the Netflix animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters, made history as the first K-pop song to ever win an Oscar. However, the celebratory moment was interrupted when the ceremony’s orchestra began playing over the winners before the entire team could speak.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at Oscars 2026

KPop Demon Hunters emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, securing two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. The film, which follows a K-pop girl group that secretly moonlights as demon hunters, has been a global phenomenon, previously topping Netflix’s all-time viewership charts and the Billboard Hot 100.

The win for "Golden" was a landmark moment for South Korean representation. Singer and co-writer EJAE took the microphone first, delivering a poignant reflection on the genre's journey.

"Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now everyone is singing our song and all the Korean lyrics," EJAE said. "I realized this award is not about success; it’s about resilience."

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Best Original Song Winning Speech Controversy

The tension began as EJAE attempted to pass the microphone to her collaborators, including co-lyricist Mark Sonnenblick and composers from The Black Label. Before they could speak, the "play-off" music swelled, signalling the end of their segment.

Academy Cuts Off ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Best Original Song Winning Speech – Watch Video

the oscar’s are rude af for this i’m sorry😭 pic.twitter.com/3tSXtT8x54 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 16, 2026

Despite the team visibly pulling out prepared notes and EJAE gesturing for more time, the broadcast panned away to the next segment. The interruption was particularly noted by viewers because a similar incident had occurred earlier in the night when the film's producer, Michelle Wong, was briefly cut off during the Best Animated Feature acceptance.

How Did Netizens React?

Social media quickly erupted with accusations of disrespect and cultural insensitivity. Many viewers pointed out that other winners, specifically in the Best Live Action Short category, were granted significantly more time for their remarks.

"She just made history with the first Oscar win for a K-pop song. The least they could’ve done was let her finish her moment," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). "And they let these white men ramble on as long as they wanted."

Netizens Slam Oscars for Being Disrespectful to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Team

First korean winner then cuts off 💀 — Benson Stan (@DekubStan) March 16, 2026

One User Wrote

“They really said wrap it up QUICK.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/s4Ysw315HO — Sanjeev Kumar (@Sanjeev85895749) March 16, 2026

It Is

This is an insane cut off — badbunnybaby (@badbunnybaby233) March 16, 2026

'And They Let These White Men Ramble on as Long as They Want

and they let these white men ramble on as long as they wanted — Aubrilyn (@Aubrilyn_Elaine) March 16, 2026

Backstage, EJAE expressed regret over the missed opportunity to thank the full team, including performers Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, who had performed the song earlier in the evening.

Major Wins at the 98th Academy Awards

While the KPop Demon Hunters controversy dominated online trends, the rest of the night saw several major wins:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Best Actor: Michael B Jordan for his role in Sinners.

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet.

Best Score: Ludwig Goransson for Sinners, marking his third Oscar win. Oscars 2026: Best Actor Winner Michael B Jordan’s Top 5 Movies and Where To Watch Online.

The Academy has not yet issued an official statement regarding the timing of the "Golden" acceptance speech.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).