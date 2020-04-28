Paras Chhabra's Bold Statements on His Baldness; Says He Is Not Ashamed of Talking About His Problems on National Television (Details Inside)

Paras Chhabra (Right) In the BB13 House (Photo Credits: Instagram, Voot)

Paras Chhabra's baldness was a widely discussed topic when it came up in the BB13 house and also in the outside world. Talking about the same in an interview, Paras poured his heart out and said, "You cannot run away from reality. I spoke about my hair patches and stammering myself because there was nothing to hide. I have been doing modelling for many years now and because of the harsh lights, your hair actually gets scanty. I felt that it didn't look nice especially for the kind of roles I was doing."

"I was playing Duryodhan and the mukut was very heavy and due to this, I started going through hair loss. And at times being an actor when you want to get a good physique and want to see faster results, you take steroids too as a result there can be scanty hair. Mujhe isme koi sharam nahi jahan ki main apni beauty par experiment karke kuch cheez laga leta hoon where I look nice (I have no issue in admitting about using hair patches as I feel it is ok to enhance your beauty). There are so many people who get nose, lips, hair, eyebrows done. There is no big deal in getting this hair patch. There are many stars who face this issue," Paras told ETimes.

He also went on to say that Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan helped him with his bald issues. "Salman sir supported me and he also said that he will give me a number and asked me to go and meet a doctor. On the final day of Bigg Boss, he also told me that the patch is hardly visible. Salman Khan sir has supported me in this too. He had asked me to wait and not rush. A few doctors in my family have asked me to go for hair weaving but I don't want to go under the knife right now," revealed Paras.

Adding that being called ganja (bald) does not matter to him anymore. "Log mujhe ganja bolte hain it is ok. I am ok with it. I had spoken about my problem on my own on National Television. It doesn't affect my personality and it is a very trivial thing. If I do a film tomorrow and it works then people will forget all this and it won't matter to them if I wear a patch on my hair or not. I can carry anything. My hair is like my attire," concludes Paras.