Actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently shooting for Brahamrakshas 2 recently lost his father Vipin Puri to a heart-attack. The actor who had only recently visited his parents in Agra and returned to Mumbai to resume work, had to go back to Agra to perform his father's final rites. Pearl and his father were estranged for a bit as he wanted his son to join the family business, however, things between them were back to normal. Pearl V Puri's Father Vipin Puri Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

Pearl, took to Instagram to remember some fond memories of his Dad. He also penned, "I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won’t be able to fulfill them ever." Pearl V Puri Drives Home From Mumbai To Agra, Reveals He Undertook The Roadtrip Because of His Worried Mother (Read Deets).

Check Out His Post Below:

As per reports in a leading daily, "Pearl's father was hale and hearty. However, three days ago, he developed pneumonia as well as suffered a silent heart attack, and succumbed to it. The Puri family is in a state of shock as everything has been sudden. Pearl, who was shooting for his show, Brahmarakshas 2, had to rush back to his hometown overnight."

