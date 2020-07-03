Actor Pearl V Puri, after spending the very taxing 3 months of the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, drove down to his hometown in Agra last week, once the unlock phase in the country began and relaxations were induced. The actor talked about his experience of his tiring but interesting road trip from Mumbai to the Agra, the actor went on to reveal that the trip was worth it, as his parents were elated to see him back home, especially his mother who was worried. Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Extends Financial Help to More Than 100 Spot Boys, Transfers Money Into Their Bank Accounts.

With interstate travel being permitted until last week (a lockdown has been announced till July 31), while a lot of actors who are not based in Mumbai, flew back to their respective hometowns, Pearl chose to drive home for 24-hours, instead. Pearl V Puri To Make His Bollywood Debut Post Lockdown?.

Says the handsome actor, "I don’t think flights are safe right now. From what I’ve heard, many have been infected while on their way. My parents are old, so I didn’t want to take any chance with their health. We had stocked up on food and other essentials and stopped once or twice in between in unpopulated areas." Rumoured Couple Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri Exit Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party Together?.

Check Out His Post Below:

He continued, "Since the lockdown began, my mother has been worried about my health. And after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and so much that has been happening around, she was all the more worried and would often end up crying while talking on the phone. That was one of the major reasons why I decided to take this journey." After Parth, Hina, Erica, Naagin 3 Duo Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti Have Miniature Dolls Fashioned on Their On-Screen Characters – View Viral Pics.

For someone like Pearl, who has often travelled back home whenever he would find time in-between shoots, this three-month-long lockdown was too much to handle. "This pandemic has definitely made us realise the importance of families in our lives. That we must co-exist with other living beings in nature and show love and respect to all. I might sound philosophical here, but that’s what I felt during these days," he concluded. Looks like for Pearl its "Home is where the heart is"!

