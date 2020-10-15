Actor Pearl V Puri has suffered a huge personal loss. The actor, who is seen in Bhramrakdhas 2, lost his father Vipin Puri 4 days ago. The actor is currently in Agra to perform his father’s last rites. Pearl had driven down to Agra when travel restrictions had been eased during the lockdown to spend some time with his parents. In fact, he had returned to Mumbai only after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister. Pearl V Puri Drives Home From Mumbai To Agra, Reveals He Undertook The Roadtrip Because of His Worried Mother (Read Deets).

A source told Bombay Times, “Pearl's father was hale and hearty. However, three days ago, he developed pneumonia as well as suffered a silent heart attack, and succumbed to it. The Puri family is in a state of shock as everything has been sudden. Pearl, who was shooting for his show, 'Brahmarakshas 2', had to rush back to his hometown overnight. He performed the chautha for his father yesterday." Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Extends Financial Help to More Than 100 Spot Boys, Transfers Money Into Their Bank Accounts.

The report also read, ‘The actor returned to Mumbai last month after spending quality time with his parents. In fact, he had gone on a long holiday after almost four years. He even celebrated his parents' anniversary on August 8. It's an irreparable loss for Pearl, who was extremely close to his father. He is grieving and trying to come to terms with it.’

Check Out the Post Below:

Pearl and his father were initially estranged as he did not support the actor’s choice of career. However, with time the father- son duo had buried their differences and things were back to normal between them. Our prayers are with Pearl and the Puri family in such times!

