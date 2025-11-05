Sony SAB’s much-loved show Pushpa Impossible is ready to embark on an inspiring new journey with a dramatic seven-year leap. Known for its honest storytelling and the unbreakable spirit of its lead character, the show now presents Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) in an all-new avatar as a lawyer who continues to take on life’s challenges with courage, warmth and determination. Pushpa: Impossible - Netizens Troll the Show for Being Illogical (View Posts)

New Phase, New Faces and New Emotions

The leap brings a major shift in Pushpa's world. Her once tightly bonded family has now grown and changed in unexpected ways. While Pushpa juggles her new profession as an advocate, she must also learn to deal with the evolving relationships and conflicts within her home. Seven years later, the Patel family has transformed with each member walking their own path. Chirag (Nitin Babu) and Prarthana (Pooja Katurde) once inseparable, now find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Chirag has become a passionate youth leader, deeply involved in social causes and local politics, while Prarthana has taken up the mantle of a disciplined and fearless police officer. Their clashing ideologies bring powerful emotional tension to the story, as love and principles collide. Rashi (Akshaya Hindalkar) has evolved into a bold and outspoken social media influencer, carving her own space while navigating a controlling relationship with Rishab (Shrey Maradiya). Meanwhile, the youngest member, Swara (Pari Bhati), now 13 is rebellious yet sensitive, her fiery nature often hiding her emotional struggles.

'Pushpa Impossible' Introduces Intense Courtroom Drama

The new chapter also introduces an engaging courtroom drama, featuring Bharat Bhatia as a strict yet fair judge and Deepak Parekh as a senior lawyer. The courtroom becomes a battleground not just for justice, but for emotions, ethics and self-discovery reflecting Pushpa's growth as a mother, woman and advocate.

Cast Opens Up About the Leap

Talking about this exciting new phase, actress Karuna Pandey shared, "This new chapter of Pushpa Impossible truly feels like a fresh beginning. Time has passed, and with that, Pushpa's world has completely evolved. Her children have grown up, the dynamics within her family have changed, and she now faces a new set of challenges, both as a mother and as an advocate. The same characters that viewers have loved are returning with new faces and new perspectives, reflecting how life moves on and people evolve. It's exciting for me as an actor because it allows my character, Pushpa to rediscover herself once again, while staying rooted in the same values that define her."

Nitin Babu Opens Up on Playing Chirag

Nitin Babu, who now plays Chirag added, "Stepping into the role of Chirag after the leap is both thrilling and emotional. Chirag's journey now carries a deeper complexity; he's idealistic, ambitious, and caught between doing what's right and what's practical. His relationship with Prarthana adds another layer of conflict, as love and principles collide. For me, it's an opportunity to portray a character who represents today's youth - passionate yet conflicted, trying to make a difference in a world that isn't always black and white."

Bharat Bhatia Joins 'Pushpa Impossible' As Judge

Bharat Bhatia, who joins the cast as the judge said, "I'm very excited to be part of Pushpa Impossible, entering the new courtroom chapter. My character brings a fresh dimension to the story, where Pushpa as a new advocate, is constantly learning the nuances of law and justice. The courtroom will become a space of intense emotions, moral dilemmas, and powerful exchanges. It's not just about legal battles; it's about human values and the courage it takes to stand by them."

Sony SAB Shares Post on X – See Post

Watch 'Pushpa Impossible'

Pushpa Impossible's leap began on November 3, 2025. New episodes of the show air every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM on Sony SAB. With its seven-year leap, Pushpa Impossible continues to celebrate life's challenges and triumphs, showing that no matter how much time passes, hope and humour can light the way forward. As Pushpa's story enters this powerful new phase, fans can expect emotional storytelling, relatable conflicts and the same heart that made the show a household favourite.

