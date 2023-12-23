The Indian television industry stands out as one of the biggest in the world, with numerous TV shows being produced every year carrying concepts and stories that keep users glued to their screens daily. With many TV shows popping up left and right, a select few have managed to captivate the viewer's attention and leave an indelible mark in their hearts. Year Ender 2023: From Arbaaz Khan – Giorgia Andriani to Tara Sutaria – Aadar Jain, Bollywood Couples Who Split Paths in 2023.

These shows have garnered popularity and developed a devoted fanbase, establishing themselves in the ever-evolving space of the Indian television scene. Here's looking at the top 6 Indian TV shows that have become the heartbeat of millions, keeping viewers hooked to their screens with dramatic twists and turns.

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

The epic saga Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav stars Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati. The mythological show has won viewers' hearts with its story and is one of the most successful shows on television. The show airs on Colors TV.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a long-running TV show that has been captivating the hearts of audiences for over a decade now. This romantic family drama airs on StarPlus. It is the longest-running Indian television soap opera that premiered in January 2009. The series had formerly cast a number of actors, and from November 2023 it starts Samriddhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami.

Imlie

Imlie is a drama series produced by Gul Khan. In the current season, Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao have been cast as the lead actors since September. The show that premiered in November 2020 has gained immense popularity.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The extremely popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. The story follows the lives of people residing in the Gokuldham society and addresses various social issues with a touch of humour. Probably one of the most iconic daily soaps of all time. The show stars Dilip Joshi in the leading roles.

Anupamaa

This hit television show produced by Ranjan Shahi revolved around the story of a housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, who sacrifices her dreams for the sake of her family. The daily soap premiered in July 2020 and has gained immense popularity due to its relatable storyline and outstanding acting.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The family drama premiered in October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh as second-generation leads. The story has a love triangle surrounding the characters Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The show is one of the most popular shows of 2023 and has managed to create a huge fan following with its

The year 2023 saw many television shows stealing the spotlight, with few of the shows maintaining the standards from more than a decade while others have begun scaling with their popularity recently. These television shows will surely leave you addicted to their plot!

