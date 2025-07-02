Television actress Sumbul Touqeer, best known for her roles in Imlie and Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, is set to headline a new show. Tentatively titled Itti Si Khushi, the upcoming family drama will air on SAB TV. It was earlier rumoured that, along with Sumbul Touqeer, Varun Badola would also be part of the show. Now, in an exciting update, it has been revealed that actor Rajat Verma, best known for his roles in Dahej Dasi and Ishq Par Zor Nahin, will also feature in the show. Latest reports reveal that he will be playing the male lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer. ‘I Quit Acting To Manage Their Schedules’: Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Touqeer Khan Opens Up About Sacrificing His Acting Career for His Daughters.

Rajat Verma To Join Sumbul Touqeer in ‘Itni Si Khushi’

In exciting news for daily soap fans, it has been revealed that Rajat Verma has joined Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show Itti Si Khushi as the male lead. While there has been no official confirmation yet, a post on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Rajat shared the update with his followers on Instagram. According to a screenshot shared by the user, the actor reposted a TellyChakkar update on his Instagram channel and wrote, “Guys, there’s a good news.” He also asked fans for their love and support for his new project.

Rajat Verma Confirms Joining Sumbul Touqeer in ‘Itti Si Khushi’

Itti Si Khushi follows the story of a 21-year-old girl named Anvita, the eldest of six siblings in a family facing severe challenges. With a mother who has abandoned them and a father struggling with alcoholism, Anvita must work tirelessly to hold her family together and build a better future for her siblings, while putting her own dreams aside. Her journey is an inspiring tale of survival, resilience, and hope. ‘Let Me Live My Life in Peace’: Sumbul Touqeer Slams Trolls Over Body Shaming, Opens Up About Her ‘Sudden Weight Gain’.

An official announcement regarding the cast of Itti Si Khushi is yet to be made by the makers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).