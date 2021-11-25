The OG entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant celebrates her 43rd birthday today (November 25). Right from having a successful run in the industry, ruling charts as an item girl to even being hilarious on Instagram, she’s superb. One of the best parts about her personality is that she’s carefree and always follows the ‘any publicity is a good publicity’ mantra. Actually her personality of being a motormouth as worked in her favour, and you’ll agree that there is no one like her. In fact, when Bigg Boss 14 was all blah, it was Rakhi’s entry as a wild card contestant that added spark and how. This was her second innings on BB and she ruled hearts. And so, as Sawant turns a year older today, we take a look at some of her best moments from BB 14 that can be called iconic. Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to Enter the House as a Wild Card Contestant With Her Husband Ritesh, Says ‘We Both Are Going to Be Very Natural on the Show’.

Rakhi Sawant’s Bottle Rant

When Arshi Khan had thrown Rakhi Sawant's bottle in the swimming pool, the reaction by the latter was epic and went viral. Her ‘Kya Ye Saandhni Thi’ lines while blaming Arshi was churned into a creative song by Yashraj Mukhate. Have a look.

The Julie Act

How can one forget Rakhi as Julie from Bigg Boss 14? There were times in the house when Sawant use to turn into a ghost-possessed Julie and create a ruckus. Her acting felt like she was auditioning for an RGV horror movie. Fab!

Tattooed Rakhi

Right from the time, Rakhi entered BB 14, she confessed her love for Abhinav Shukla. There was a moment when Sawant with the help of a lipstick wrote all things lovey-dovey about Abhinav on her entire body and walked in the entire house in a bikini. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Quits The Race With Rs 14 Lakh.

When Rakhi Got Emotional

The feeling when you get tagged as 'pure entertainment' by the viewers as well as Bigg Boss himself, it’s heartwarming for sure. When Rakhi was shown her BB 14 journey inside the house, she had happy tears in her eyes and with her, we also cried. The best moment ever!

Sawant’s Rs 14 Lakh Move

Even after being a wild card, Rakhi’s entertainment quotient was never dull and that’s how she made it to the top four. However, during Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, we saw Sawant making a smart move by taking home Rs 14 lakh bag as somewhere down the line she knew she’ll not win it. Bravo!

That’s it, guys! While there were many fantastic moments of Rakhi from BB 14, the above ones are our favourites. With this, we can totally say that the Bigg Boss makers should call Rakhi every season, what say? Here’s wishing the Pardesiya girl a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

