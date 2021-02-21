Exactly at midnight today (Feb 21), Bigg Boss 14 will get its winner. But before the same, here are some update from the night. As we all know that the top five contestants inside the house were Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya... however, now the show has finally got its top three. Speaking of the same, the OG item girl, Rakhi chose to walk out of the race with the money bag of Rs 14 lakh. With this, she was out of the house, and after the same, a shocking elimination came up and it was Aly Goni who was evicted due to fewer votes. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Finally Meets Riteish, But It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

So, now it's Rubina, Rahul and Nikki who are the top three. Well, we never expected Aly Goni to get evicted this soon and be out of the top three race. Having said that, everything and anything can happen on Bigg Boss and that's what we are seeing. Also, while calling Aly out of the house, host Salman added that he also didn't expected this result. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s Stunning Grand Finale Outfit Revealed by His Stylist Ashley Rebello (View Pic).

Rakhi Sawant Takes Home Rs 14 Lakh:

Aly Goni Evicted:

So, do you think Rakhi Sawant did the right thing by taking the moolah? And did Aly deserved to get eliminated? Tells us your view in the comment section below. Meanwhile, reports are strong that the next contestant to get evicted with will be Nikki Tamboli which will lead to Rahul Vaidya VS Rubina Dilaik. Yes, mostly, it's going to be a strong face from TV against the Indian Idol singer. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).