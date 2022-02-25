Rashida Jones celebrates her 46th birthday on February 25. She is best known for essaying the role of Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation. Her funny, simple and ordinary role as a nurse in Parks and Recreation just won our hearts. Apart from NBC's Parks and Rec, she also impressed us when she played the part of Louisa Fenn in Boston Public, Karen Filippelli in The Office. Jones is the lady who knows to take up any role and can give her best to represent it. She has never disappointed her fans. We also loved her as Joya Barris in Netflix's web show #blackAF. Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to Star in an Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series for Quibi.

Apart from series Jones has appeared in movies like I Love You, Man, The Social Network, The Muppets, Our Idiot Brother, Celeste and Jesse Forever, Now You Know, Little Black Book, Monogamy, The Sound of Silence, Between Two Ferns: The Movie and On the Rocks, etc. FYI, she won the Grammy Award for Best Music film in 2019 for her Netflix's documentary Quincy, which is about her father Quincy Jones. Apple's Dark Comedy Series 'Sunny' Casts Rashida Jones.

On the occasion of Rashida Jones' 46th birthday, let's hear some of her funny quotes and sayings as Ann Perkins from Parks and Recreation:

Aww...It's Him!!

Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Hahaha!!

That's Weird!!

Simple As That!!

A Potato Chip!!

Really Hard!!

That's Sad!!

Foodie!!

Best!!

Worst!!

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins from Parks and Recreation. We wish this beautiful actress, director, producer and writer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

