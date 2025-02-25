February 25, 2025, Special Days: February 25, 2025, is marked by several special observances worldwide. Kuwait National Day celebrates the country's independence from British protection in 1961. The People Power Revolution in the Philippines commemorates the 1986 uprising that led to the end of Ferdinand Marcos' dictatorship. Soviet Occupation Day in Georgia remembers the Red Army invasion of 1921. Choiseul Province Day in the Solomon Islands honours the culture and heritage of the region. World Spay Day promotes the importance of spaying and neutering pets to control animal populations. Let's All Eat Right Day, inspired by nutritionist Adelle Davis, encourages healthy eating. National Chocolate Covered Nut Day is a treat for chocolate lovers. Quiet Day is observed for introspection and mindfulness. Additionally, Bhauma Pradosh Vrat, a Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Shiva, falls on this date for spiritual observance. There are several famous February 25 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 25, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat in February 2025 World Spay Day Choiseul Province Day Kuwait National Day Soviet Occupation Day Let's All Eat Right Day National Chocolate Covered Nut Day People Power Revolution Quiet Day

Famous February 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

George Harrison (1943-2001) Ravishankar Vyas (1884-1984) Anuj Sawhney Anaita Shroff Adajania Aly Goni Sanya Malhotra Jameela Jamil Rashida Jones Chelsea Handler Gautham Menon Danny Denzongpa Urvashi Rautela Divya Bharti (1974-1993) Ric Flair Shahid Kapoor Soumya Sarkar Stuart MacGill Gianluigi Donnarumma Park Ji-Sung

