Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to Star in an Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series for Quibi

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are set to feature in a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series developed by Quibi, the shortform streaming platform. According to Variety, the series has the working title of "Filthy Animals". The Mandalorian Season 2: Rosario Dawson’s Casting as Ahsoka Tano for Star Wars Spin-Off Series Isn’t Confirmed Yet.

It revolves around a 12-year-old middle schooler who befriends a selfish and suave cat. The series comes from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and is created by Nikolai Haas, Simon Haas and Johnny Smith. Disney Plus Hotstar Premium to Launch All 31 Seasons of The Simpsons.

Jones and McCormack will also executive produce along with Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, among others.