Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left a huge void in the entertainment industry. The late actor started off his starry Bollywood career with TV space. He was first popular for his role Manav in Pavitra Rishta daily soap. But not just this character but he also played the character of 'Preet Juneja' in the serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Now, as an ode to him, his on-screen brother from this serial, Harshad Chopda, will reportedly pay him a tribute. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shares Pic of a Billboard in California Demanding Justice for The Late Actor (View Tweet).

The TV actor who played 'Prem Juneja' in the same soap is set to perform for SSR as per latest media reports. He will pay this tribute at a Ganeshotsav special organized by the channel Star Plus. Sushant played the second lead in this 2008 show while Harshad was the protagonist. Ekta Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s First TV Scene from Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil (Watch Video).

This two-hour long special episode specially curated for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will also have other stars. Divyanka Tripathi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shakti Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karan V Grover to name a few. While tributes have been pouring in for the Dil Bechara star, this one will be extremely emotional for the fans of this daily soap. The channel or the actor has not yet confirmed or announced the episode officially yet.

