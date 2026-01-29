Television actress Rubina Dilaik has left fans surprised and curious after posting a video on social media in which she casually says, “I am pregnant.” The clip, shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday, quickly went viral and triggered widespread speculation about whether the actress is expecting another child. Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are already parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, born on November 27, 2023. Rubina Dilaik’s Most Glamorous Photos: Stunning Style Moments From The Indian TV Actress.

Rubina Dilaik's Pregnancy Speculation - Watch Video

Rubina Dilaik’s Video Sparks Pregnancy Buzz

In the video, Rubina is seen wearing a printed saree and smiling as she makes the brief statement. Unlike her first pregnancy announcement, which was shared through a detailed Instagram post tagging Abhinav, this time the message appeared casual and unexplained. The lack of context left fans unsure whether the clip was a genuine announcement or part of a promotional shoot or advertisement. As of now, neither Rubina nor Abhinav has confirmed a second pregnancy. The ambiguity has kept social media buzzing, with viewers sharing mixed reactions ranging from excitement to confusion.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s First Pregnancy Announcement

During her first pregnancy, the couple had kept the news private for several months before announcing it publicly in 2023. They shared a series of photos with the caption, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!” Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Win ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

Rubina Dilaik Praises Abhinav Shukla’s Support

In a previous interview, Rubina spoke about managing work alongside motherhood and praised Abhinav for his support. She said, “Honestly, if Abhinav hadn’t been by my side, I wouldn’t have been able to manage everything. Motherhood would have felt far more challenging. He chose to step back and stayed home with our daughters, so I could work.” She added, “He completely understood and gave me that time… That’s a massive plus in my life.” The couple has consistently kept their daughters away from the public eye, choosing to raise them largely in Shimla under the care of Rubina’s parents, allowing them to grow up in a calm and natural environment.

