Actress Rupali Ganguly, currently seen in the show Anupamaa, has talked about how she is like her character Monisha from the 2004 Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Rupali revealed the secrets behind her characters' success and how she prepares for her roles. The actress said, “There's been no research, workshop, or prep.” Rupali Ganguly Blasts Haters for Trolling Anupamaa's Cast, Pens 'Every Actor Is Important to the Storyline'.

Rupali spoke about her upbringing and journey in showbiz on the show Kiska Brand Bajega hosted by Aditya Bhat. When asked about her preparation for the iconic role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, she shared that there was no preparation for that particular role.

Rupali said: “Nothing. Monisha is me.” “I was being myself. So I wasn't acting. That is how I am. I think Monisha was better than Rupali,” she added. Sarabhai VS Sarabhai also stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar. It talked about the Sarabhais, a quintessential upper-class Gujarati family.

