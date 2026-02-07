Agni Chopra, son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, has moved to clarify his professional status following a series of reports linking him to the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction. In a statement addressing the rumours, Chopra confirmed that he has not enrolled for the league, contrary to lists circulated by various media outlets earlier. Agni Chopra Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra's Son.
The clarification comes after several reports suggested the 27-year-old had registered as an overseas player from the United States. Chopra, who was born in Detroit but has built his cricketing career within the Indian domestic circuit, has opted to distance himself from the speculation to focus on his current commitments.
The confusion appears to have stemmed from unofficial draft lists and social media speculation regarding Chopra’s eligibility as a US passport holder. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a new auction format for the 2026 season.
Agni took to Instagram and via story confirmed that he has not enrolled for PSL 2026 auction. "Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation," wrote Agni. Same was shared by his mother Anupama on X.
Not in PSL Auction, Confirms Agni Chopra
— Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) February 7, 2026
Agni Chopra, the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has been one of the most talked-about names in Indian domestic cricket over the last two seasons. Agni Chopra Quits Indian Domestic Cricket! Son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Signed by MI New York for MLC.
Playing for Mizoram, he achieved a historic feat in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season by becoming the first player to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches. His prolific run-scoring, totalling nearly 1,000 runs in his debut season, led to significant interest from various franchises and scouts globally. The rumours regarding the PSL gained traction because Chopra holds a US passport.
