Agni Dev Chopra Slams Reports of Signing for PSL Auction

The controversy erupted over the weekend when speculative reports and a list circulated on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Chopra had entered the PSL player pool as a United States citizen. Given the complex cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, the news sparked immediate backlash and intense debate across social media platforms.

Chopra addressed the situation directly via an Instagram Story to set the record straight. "Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament," he wrote. "I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals."

His mother, noted film critic Anupama Chopra, also shared the clarification on her social media handles to help curb the spread of misinformation.

Who is Agni Dev Chopra?

Agni Dev Chopra is a prolific left-handed batter who has recently transitioned his career from the Indian domestic circuit to American cricket. While he was born in Detroit, Michigan, he was raised in Mumbai and emerged from the city's highly competitive age-group cricket system, eventually captaining the Mumbai Under-19 team.

Chopra is the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (known for 12th Fail and 3 Idiots) and journalist Anupama Chopra. Despite his high-profile family background, he has consistently emphasised his desire to be recognised solely for his achievements on the cricket pitch.

Cricket Career

Chopra made global headlines during the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy season while playing for Mizoram. He became the first player in the history of first-class cricket to score centuries in each of his first four matches. His statistical output in the Plate Group was historic, amassing 939 runs at an average of 78.25 in his debut season, which earned him the BCCI’s Madhavrao Scindia Award for the highest run-scorer in his category.

Playing for Mizoram, he became the first player in the history of first-class cricket to score centuries in each of his first four matches, eventually amassing a staggering 1,804 runs across 11 matches at a prolific average of 94.94. This exceptional run included nine centuries and five half-centuries, highlighted by a career-best unbeaten 238 against Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2025, the BCCI honoured his achievements with the Madhavrao Scindia Award for being the top run-getter in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group. ‘Ch***ya Hai! WTF Is Going On?’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hurls Abuses at Social Media Influencers at IFFI 2025 Masterclass Session (Watch Video).

The speed at which the PSL rumours spread highlights the scrutiny faced by players of Indian origin navigating global T20 leagues. By quickly utilising his social media platforms, Chopra aimed to protect his professional reputation and reaffirm his commitment to his current career path in the United States.

