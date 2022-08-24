Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has been roped in to host the new season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. This will be the first time she will be seen hosting a kids' reality show. "This is the first time I am going to host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother myself, it really makes it even more special to see young talents from across India shine on the grand stage. I am really looking forward to the new season," Bharti said. Bharti Singh Celebrates Janmashtami by Dressing Up Her Son Laksh Aka Gola As Krishna (Watch Video).

Sharing her experience of joining the show, the ace comedian said: "I have been part of a couple of awards shows on the channel and I have made a few appearances on some popular shows too. However, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' will be the first show that I will host full-time for Zee TV." Bharti has hosted numerous shows, including 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and 'Dance Deewane 3', and now she is all excited about her new project.

"I am really excited and glad as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the longest-running reality show franchise, making it an honour for all of us to be associated with it," she said. The auditions have already started for the show with Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik in the panel of judges. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will air soon on Zee TV.

