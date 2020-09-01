Remember Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja in Saas Bina Sasural? The show followed the journey of Tanyaa (Aishwarya Sakhuja) who marries into a household devoid of a saas with seven men and how she not only goes on to win everyone over but also manages to bring out a huge change in their mentality and approach towards women. The show aired from 2010 to 2012 and was a huge hit with the masses. Yeh Hai Chahatein: Aishwarya Sakhuja On Playing The Antagonist In The Show 'No Other Role Has Excited Me Until I Was Offered to Play Ahana'.

And now, as per reports in India Forums, the channel is all set to bring back Saas Bina Sasural 2 and are reportedly going to jump-start the show's pre-production work soon. The report also mentioned that the makers have even approached Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja. Ravi Dubey Confesses to Being Addicted to Social Media, Says ‘I Am Least Productive When I Am on It’.

The report read, "We got in touch with both Ravi and Aishwarya, and while the former informed us that he is not aware of any such development, Aishwarya revealed that she was approached after all. However, she also added that she is not sure about how will things work out since she is currently keeping busy with Yeh Hai Chahatein."

