Sana Khan celebrates her birthday on August 21. The Special Ops actress who exited the acting and glamour industry was quite a popular name. She was known for being a glamorous diva and her stunning fashion outings were often a topic of discussion. Sana, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 6 decided to leave her profession to please the Almighty and to devote her life to the service of humanity. And while she's busy doing it, here's recalling the time when she decked up as a bride for her wedding. Sana Khan Quits Showbiz: Muzamil Ibrahim, Ridhi Dogra, Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuff Khan Support Her.

Sana married a Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah," she had captioned while sharing a picture on her Instagram account. She made for a very beautiful bride in her stunning red lehenga choli and her bridal avatar demanded all our attention. Her pictures and the sudden announcement had certainly taken us by shock but we are glad for she's happy in her new world. Today, as she gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, here's recalling the time she said her holy vows. Newlywed Sana Khan Looks Breathtaking in a Bottle Green Sparkly Sharara Set (View Pics).

With The Man of Her Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

The Prettiest Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

From Her Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Another Click from Her Wedding Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

The Happiest Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Speaking about her husband, Anas, Sana in her chat with Times of India had said, " I have prayed for years for a person like Anas. He is a very decent person. He does not talk about anything. He told me once if something fell into the gutter if you pour clean water on it 10 times, it is not clean. But if you remove it from the gutter and pour a glass of water, it becomes clean. This thing has won my heart."

Well, we wish her a very happy married life and an exciting year ahead

Happy Birthday, Sana Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).