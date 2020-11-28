It seems former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan who tied the knot with Anas Sayed on November 20, 2020, is enjoying the marital bliss. As after her marriage, the actress has become quite active on social media and is on a picture sharing spree on the photo-video sharing platform. After flaunting her white wedding gown, recently, Sana took to Instagram and share some gorgeous pics of herself looking all glamorous. In the pics, the newlywed can be seen wearing a striking sharara set in shade bottle green. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey (View Post).

Sana's sparkly traditional dress is from the house of Poonam Kaurture whereas her jewellery is courtesy á La Couture. Elaborating on her look, right from the heavily embroidered details, sheer dupatta to the flashy jewellery, all things suits the actress quite well. Not to miss, her perfectly done makeup and the nude pink shade is how Sana rounded her look. Well, let such stylish posts keep on coming! Sana Khan Marries Anas Sayed, Shares First Wedding Photo (View Post).

Check Out The Pics:

It was in October when Sana shared on social media and declared that she is officially quitting showbiz. In the post, she also cited the reason why she is doing this and said that she will serve humanity and follow the path of her creator. It was after the same in November, she got married to surat based Anas Sayed. Stay tuned!

