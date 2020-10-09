It was almost a year ago when Zaira Wasim, the young teenager who had made her debut with Dangal, announced that she is quitting her acting career as it conflicted with her religious beliefs. And yesterday, Sana Khan, the popular face of the small screen industry, shared that she is also bidding adieu to the glamorous world of showbiz. She shared a lengthy post about it on Instagram and even requested everyone not to consult her with any work related to showbiz. Bigg Boss 6 Fame Sana Khan Quits Showbiz, Says 'May Allah Help Me n Guide Me In This Journey.

Sana Khan, who is shot to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 6, mentioned in her post, “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.” There are several celebs from the industry who extended support to Sana Khan’s decision. They dropped comments on the post shared by Sana and extended all their love and support. Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reacts To Zaira Wasim's Decision of Quitting Bollywood.

Sana Khan Quits Showbiz

Divya Agarwal wrote, “Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de.. Ameen”. Ridhi Dogra mentioned, “Sana my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday.” Muzamil Ibrahim stated, “I wish you good fortune and great life ahead in whatever you chose to do. May Allah bless us and guide us all.” Salman Yusuff Khan wrote, “May Allah forgive your shortcomings .. and grant u magfirah ... more power to you .. dua Mai yaad rakhna ..”. We wish Sana Khan all the love and luck in her future endeavours.

