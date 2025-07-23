Former Indian actress Aashka Goradia, once a familiar face in Indian daily soaps, has made one of the most inspiring career transitions in recent times. Known for her strong roles in hit shows like Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and her bold presence on reality TV including Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye 8, Aashka shocked fans in 2021 when she officially quit acting. But it wasn’t a retreat, it was a leap into entrepreneurship. Aashka Goradia Shows Off Her Yoga Skills as She Goes Topless in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic)

Aashka Goradia – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Aashka Goradia’s New Chapter Begins

Back in 2018, while Aashka Goradia was still doing well in her acting career, she decided to take a big leap and co-founded Renee Cosmetics. She joined hands with Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani- also known for creating Beardo. The idea came naturally to her, as years of facing the camera had taught her a lot about makeup. In fact, she once shared on LinkedIn that makeup had always been her go-to support and a way to express herself. With just INR 50 lakh to start, Renee began as an online brand and quickly gained attention on sites like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and Myntra. As the love for the brand grew, it moved into physical stores too, reaching even more customers. Aashka Goradia and Husband Brent Globe Welcome Baby Boy, Share Good News on Insta (View Post)

Renee Cosmetics: A Brand That’s Now Worth Crores

Renee Cosmetics didn’t take long to scale. Reports suggest that by 2020, it had crossed INR 100 crore in revenue. And by 2024, its valuation had soared to INR 1,200–1,400 crore, thanks to new funding and a loyal customer base. Aashka now serves as the Chief Marketing Officer and Director of the brand, taking charge of its voice, image and messaging, all while staying grounded in her journey from the entertainment world. Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe Blessed With Baby Boy; Couple Names Their Son William Alexander (View Pic)

From TV Star to an Entrepreneur: Aashka Goradia’s Inspiring Journey

While she may have stepped away from TV sets and reality shows, Aashka Goradia hasn’t disappeared from the spotlight. She’s simply switched the stage from performing in front of the camera to leading one of India’s fastest-growing beauty brands. Her journey stands as a powerful example of reinventing oneself of choosing purpose and passion over comfort. From acting to entrepreneurship, Aashka Goradia continues to inspire with her fearless moves and bold dreams. Aashka Goradia's Birthday: Naagin Actress’ Five Adorable Moments With Hubby Brent Goble That Melted Hearts!

Aashka Goradia Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

Life Beyond the Spotlight

Aashka’s shift was more than just professional, was personal. In 2019, she moved to Goa with her husband Brent Goble, an American yoga teacher. The couple opened a yoga studio and welcomed their first child in 2023. Today, Aashka often shares glimpses of her peaceful, wellness-filled life on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).