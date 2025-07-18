Special Ops Season 2, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 11, finally arrived on JioHotstar on July 18. The new season marks the return of Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, a senior RAW officer. Himmat Singh and his team will be seen tackling cyberterrorism in the second season, with the plot focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its threats to user privacy. The show also features Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali, Vinay Pathak as Abbas Sheikh, Muzammil Ibrahim as Avinash and Saiyami Kher as Juhi Kashyap. After the grand success of Season 1, expectations from Season 2 are very high, and fans can't wait to see the spy thriller series. Reviews for Special Ops 2 have now dropped in. ‘Special Ops 2’: Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, Karan Tacker and Shivam Nair Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi Ahead of JioHotstar Web Series Release (Watch Video).

‘Special Ops’ Season 2 Review

Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 2 is finally streaming on JioHotstar. Critics who have already finished watching all seven episodes of the series have dropped their honest reviews online. Special Ops 2 has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. With Season 2, Kay Kay Menon once again impresses with his supreme acting skills as Himmat Singh. Karan Tacker, who comparatively gets less screen time than in the first season, performs his part well.

However, critics did not like Special Ops 2's forced action scenes, which lacked natural flow. They also felt the new season relied more on visual style and action scenes than on presenting a gripping spy story.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Special Ops 2’:

India Today: "Special Ops 2 isn’t perfect, but it’s still a gripping, relevant, and often thrilling ride. The show leans into a more tech-driven narrative without losing the human drama that made the earlier seasons click. Sure, it could’ve been tighter, but if you’re into espionage thrillers with a modern twist and solid performances, this one’s worth your time."

Scroll.in: "Special Ops 2.0 is an ambitious follow-up that leans more on visual style and fight choreography than on pace and spycraft. Kay Kay Menon’s steady presence, along with strong support from the senior cast, give 2.0 a solid foundation, but the new season stumbles under the weight of padding."

News 18: "The first season of Special Ops was gripping. It did not let you blink your eye even for a second. Unfortunately, this aspect comes a little late in season two. With the introduction of several sub-plots, the show only gets a little confusing. It not only divides the attention of the viewers but also leaves them a little baffled at times. The action scenes in Special Ops 2 are somewhat underwhelming, feeling forced and lacking natural flow. The cinematography during these sequences is detracting from the overall impact. As it stands, the action feels somewhat disjointed, disrupting the otherwise gripping narrative and failing to leave a lasting impression."

MovieTalkies: "As a whole, Special Ops 2 is a smart, gripping, and entertaining ride that continues the legacy of the franchise with confidence. If you're a fan of espionage thrillers with a strong emotional core and a clever villain, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist."

Special Ops 2 is directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair.

