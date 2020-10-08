Actress Sana Khan, who has enjoyed a successful career in stardom with having done films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam amongst other projects and reality shows on TV, has decided to quit the world of showbiz and stardom and serve humanity and her creator. Apart from films and television shows, Sana has been the face of more than 50 commercials and was also took part in Bigg Boss 6. She was the youngest contestant in the season and was also the finalist of the season. Sana Khan Birthday Special: Reigning in a Sublimity to Rapturous Ethnic Arsenal With an Alluring Beauty Game!.

Sana, in a lengthy post in Hindi and English, listed her reasons of why she wanted to leave the world of stardom behind. She even went on to request industry representatives to not call her for any appearances moving further. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

In her post, Sana had written, "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth.” Well, we respect Sana's wishes to step away from the limelight and we wish her all the best for her journey in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).