Sana Khan Says She Is Glad That She Caught Ex Boyfriend Melvin Louis 'Red Handed'

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sanaa Khan and choreographer Malevin Louis' break up took an ugly turn. The two allegedly exposed each other on the social media and threw shade at each other which both denied. However, the social media feud still continues to go on. Now, in the recent development, Sana has once again spoken on the issue and stated that she caught Melvin 'red handed' and that she is 'glad' about it. Sana Khan Outs Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis' Sexuality, Accuses Him Of Using Her For Fame.

In her Instagram live session, Sana said, "I am glad that the thing happened, I am glad that I caught people red-handed and I saw it. It was not like I heard it from someone, that gave me peace. If I had not seen it happening with my own eyes, if I had just been listening to things, it would have been tough. You know the mind is divided when you hear things, that maybe that didn't happen, but when you see it you are like thank God, God showed me this. I think that was very very important."

Earlier, in her interview with Bollywood Hungama, she had claimed that Melvin is a bisexual. "After his last breakup, he told me he caught his ex cheating with multiple boys, that she is a gay and has affairs with girls. I was like, why were you dating a gay?", she had said. The latter however did not respond to the same. Now it has to be seen whether the tussle escalates or gets solved here itself. Stay tuned with us for more updates on the same.