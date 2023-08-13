Mumbai, August 13: Sana Khan, the leader of the BJP's minority front in Nagpur, had reportedly put Rs 5 lakh in cash and another Rs 2 lakh worth of gold ornaments in the business of her husband Amit Shahu, who also happens to be the main suspect in her murder.

According to the officials at Mankapur police station, this was discovered when Shahu was detained and questioned by the city police. They also suggested that a disagreement over a financial investment might have been one of the murder's motivations. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Body Into Multiple Pieces and Dumped Into Water Tank in Bilaspur; Arrested.

Reports claim that Shahu has a criminal history and he was dealing in illegal alcohol and marijuana Shahu and another suspect, his aide Rajesh Singh, were taken to Nagpur by the Mankapur police from Jabalpur and shown to the district court, which remanded them in detention until August 18.

Sana wed Shahu two months ago. Investigations so far indicate that Shahu and Sana became friends two years ago. Shahu is currently facing further accusations from the police under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), and 34.

After being apprehended, Shahu informed the police that Singh had assisted him in dumping Sana's body in the Hiren River on August 2, while Jitendar Gaur, one of his employees, had washed her blood-stained automobile. Gaur has not yet been detained.

Sana's body is believed to be in a river, and Mankapur police are working with Jabalpur police to find it. After 15 gates of the dam upstream were opened, the body was carried away. The corpse was missing on Saturday after a three and a half km search by Mankapur police and State Disaster Management officers. Murder Caught on Camera in Turkey! Man Shoots Ex-Wife, Her Father Dead on Busy Street in Gaziantep, Spine-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

After a disagreement with Shahu about video chats, Sana had left Nagpur to visit him via bus on August 1. She arrived there on August 2 morning, then vanished. Shahu allegedly confessed to killing Sana with a stick shortly after she arrived at his flat in Jabalpur's Rajula slum, according to the police. Shahu's neighbours could only remember hearing loud noises coming from his flat that day due to the intense rain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).