Sana Khan Outs Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis' Sexuality, Accuses Him Of Using Her For Fame

Sana Khan, Melvin Louis (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis' breakup saga has hit a new low today. The Jai Ho actress has outed her ex-boyfriend in her latest LIVE interview with Bollywood Hungama. Earlier, in February, Sana had alleged that Melvin was cheating on her. Hitting back, Melvin had released a small audio clipping which suggested that Sana was manipulating the story in her favour. Sana Khan Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Melvin Louis Releasing Her Voice Recording Says 'This is Blackmailing'.

Melvin is a professional dance choreographer. Dance is how the ex-love birds actually met. But today they are at loggerheads and making headlines for their gone-off-the-tracks romance. Now, in the latest, she has alleged that Louis is bisexual, stopped her from working, and also that he's a sexual offender.

"After his last breakup, he told me he caught his ex cheating with multiple boys, that she is a gay and has affairs with girls. I was like, why were you dating a gay? And then I got to know he is no less bisexual," Sana said in her interview with BH.

She further added, "He goes for boys, I know the boys. They're in Bandra. Another ex-girlfriend of his is also involved in this, but I don't wish to name her. Apparently, he was going around with this girl since 2017 but she never appeared on his Instagram since she was not very popular. He was aiming to woo a bigshot. Meanwhile, he started dating another girl while his previous affair still continued in the background. Then he saw me, and they made me a target. He figured he needed to impress me because I could be his door to name and fame,". Sana Khan Opens Up on Her Ugly Breakup With Melvin Louis, Says ‘I’m Suffering From Depression and Anxiety’.

Even while washing your dirty linen in public, one would expect a person to not disclose to the world such utterly private information about the person they once claimed to love. We tried reaching out to Melvin for a comment on the story but are yet to receive a response.