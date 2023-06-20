Samuel L Jackson is one of MCU's certified highlights, and the star once more returns as Nick Fury in a project that finally lets him be in the lead. Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ Hotstar this week, and it will tell a story of espionage and thriller that certainly will feature many revelations and developments that will shock MCU fans. Secret Invasion Review: Early Reactions Say Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series is 'Incredible', Call the Cast 'Phenomenal'.

Based on the classic comic run of the same name, Marvel has opted to make Secret Invasion more of a thriller than an all-out action tale. Featuring the return of Skrulls who were last seen in Captain Marvel, the series looks to be like a direct sequel to that movie and fans are certainly intrigued to see what happens. So, before you check out the series, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Secret Invasion will see the return of Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smoulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross. They will be joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G'iah and Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth.

Plot

Secret Invasion will pick up in real-time following many years after the events of Captain Marvel. It will focus on the Skrulls as they try to takeover the Earth secretly through assuming roles in geo-political positions. This prompts Nick Fury to return to Earth from space and lead an investigation to put a stop to this threat.

Watch the Trailer for Secret Invasion:

Release Date

Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman and more releases on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2023. Secret Invasion: Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Disney+ Series to Premiere on June 21 - Reports.

Review

Our review for Secret Invasion is out. To check out what Rohit Rajput of LatestLY had to say, click here!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).