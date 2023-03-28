Looks like Marvel's first Disney+ Series is set to premiere now later in June. The Samuel L Jackson-led Secret Invasion will reportedly premiere on June 21, 2023, on Disney+. The series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman and more. Secret Invasion Trailer: Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury Leads the War Against Shape-Shifting Skrulls in This New Disney+ Series Also Starring Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

'SECRET INVASION' will reportedly premiere on June 21 on Disney+

