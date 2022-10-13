In all of Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) fourth wall breaking glory, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended in the most unique way possible. A creatively ambitious 30-minutes that saw She-Hulk do rewrites on her own show with a robot named KEVIN, the series finally ended its nine-episode run that saw a lot of chaotic events take place. She-Hulk: Daredevil's Return Makes Netizens Go Crazy; React to the New Hallway Fight Scene in Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Marvel Series!

After being set up by Intelligencia and being kicked out from her job, Jen does her best to bring those who wronged her to justice. Going to Emil’s retreat, she learns there that Todd has been behind the group the entire time and took her blood so that he could turn into the Hulk. This where the chaotic chain of events begins as She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall to do rewrites on her own show with Bruce Banner, Titania and everyone jumping down out of nowhere and joining the fight.

The MCU is now self aware and it’s safe to say Kevin Feige knows what we’re saying. He knows what we want. He knows everything #SHEHULK pic.twitter.com/c4wT5PoPPb — Fanngramm (@fanngramm) October 13, 2022

With the ending of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw a lot of setups for the MCU’s future that might hint at some iconic stories from comic books coming to life. One of those stories being World War Hulk, the storyline that pitted Hulk against everyone, and it looks like the Big Green’s story might be heading in that direction. So, let’s take a look at how World War Hulk was set up at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

How Does She-Hulk Set up the World War Hulk Storyline?

If you told me a few years ago that we would get Daredevil & Jennifer sitting down at a family dinner while Hulk introduces his son Skaar I would not believe you.#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil #Mattmurdock #Hulk pic.twitter.com/3PiG7aIBKs — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) October 13, 2022

At the beginning of the show, we see Hulk leave for Sakaar after being attacked by a ship from the planet. While his whereabouts remain unknown, Bruce shows up out of nowhere during the finale and introduces his son Skaar. Yes, the Hulk now has a son in the MCU. However, this is hinting towards the iconic story from the comics.

With the introduction of Skaar, it looks like the MCU might be building up towards a World War Hulk storyline. While some differences are bound to happen, in the comics the story saw Hulk come back to Earth with a vengeance after he was sent away to Sakaar by the Avengers.

#SHEHULK SPOILERS . . . . . . . . . I like that Jen addressed Skaar as if he was being saved for what is clearly being set-up for World War Hulk & still showing him in the final minutes Also love the Black Panther music sting when they said they're focused on another project — Agustin Lechuga (@NBA_ALLSTAR_967) October 13, 2022

When the ship that he came to Sakaar in caused a massive explosion and destroyed an entire city on the planet, Hulk’s pregnant wife was caught in the blast. This would enrage him and cause him to lose his cool which would send him down on a warpath. However, his unborn child Skaar would still survive that.

While the MCU has already glanced over the Planet Hulk build up of Bruce Banner’s story, with shades of it even being present in Thor: Ragnarok, it looks like Marvel Studios might be gearing up for a very different take on the iconic story from the comics. With rumours of a Hulk movie in development running rampant online, we can expect this to be a vocal point.

WE ARE GETTING A SHE-HULK SEASON 2 AND A WORLD WAR HULK MOVIE, THE HULK DROUGHT HAS ENDED😭😭 #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/WFuK78NVM5 — m.m 🐺🌗 (@underooswebsss) October 13, 2022

It still remains to be seen though what might tick Bruce Banner off to send him down a warpath considering so much of the story has already been changed. With Jennifer being a proper lawyer too now and Skaar being in the mix, the world of Hulks in MCU seems to be growing on a steady rate with the Leader also set to show up in Captain America: New World Order. She-Hulk: Netizens Can't Get Enough of Madisynn in Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Series, Call Her and Wong Their 'New Favorite Duo'.

Here is hoping we get to see She-Hulk and the family of Hulks soon again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considering that there were hints about a season two dropped here as well with Jennifer constantly breaking the fourth wall and pitching her ideas, it's safe to say we will see her soon again.

