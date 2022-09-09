She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has introduced a new favourite character for Marvel fans as Patty Guggenheim debuted as Madisynn in the fourth episode of the Disney+ series. With two 'Ns' and one 'Y', but its not where you think it is, Madisynn won the heart of fans with a brief appearance and are already calling her and Wong's friendship as the new dynamic duo of Marvel. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. She-Hulk Episode 4: Netizens Can't Get Over Wong Watching The Sopranos in Tatiana Maslany's Marvel Series; React to Madisynn's Hilarious Debut as Well.

New Favourite Duo!

You don't understand I need them together Wong and #Madisynn supremacy #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/1RDOYU6I5I — Matty McFly She-hulk era (@MoonstarGarth) September 8, 2022

Good Vibes Only With Madisynn!

*casually sees a demon* *continues to drink, dress cute, and keep a good vibe* I'm in love with her and aspire to be her #Madisynn pic.twitter.com/7CiEH2JmGJ — Angie🕰️wya mobius🤎 (@spamgelarae) September 9, 2022

The New MCU Queen!

We All Do!

Madisynn Should Always Trend!

I love that #Madisynn is trending pic.twitter.com/L1d6FbTN6R — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) September 9, 2022

Love to See It!

I have never been more excited to see a new @100soft emoji. #MADISYNN!! pic.twitter.com/7BS6dhcLK0 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) September 8, 2022

