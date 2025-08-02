The WWE Friday Night Episode of WWE SmackDown on August 1 was a landmark one with John Cena seemingly turning face in front of fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Undisputed WWE Champion was called out by Cody Rhodes last week, who said he wanted to face the 'Real' John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and he got his wish back. The 17-time world champion, who was welcomed with boos, soon had the crowd cheering for him when he said that he did not want to ruin wrestling and thanked Cody Rhodes for giving him a wake-up call. This wonderfully sets up the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Street Fight match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here’s the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

In other results, Women's US Champion Giulia retained her title. Also, AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza got the better of the team of Mr Iguana and Psycho Clown after they had answered the open challenge for the titles. The Damian Priest vs Aleister Black match ended in a disqualification after the latter hurled a chair onto the former world champion.

John Cena Seemingly Turns Face During Confrontation With Cody Rhodes

John Cena once again caused ripples in the WWE, this time by seemingly returning to his babyface persona and ending his heel run. The Undisputed WWE Champion was interrupted by Cody Rhodes just as he was about to speak and he went on to thank the 'American Nightmare' for forging his signature and making him agree to a street fight match at WWE SummerSlam. John Cena also called Cody Rhodes his 'good friend' and admitted that he did not want to 'ruin wrestling' after all. Instead, he wanted to take the title home so that the fans would not forget him. Cody Rhodes was a silent spectator throughout the segment as John Cena addressed his heel turn, calling it 'BS' and indirectly hitting out at the Rock and Travis Scott for leaving his side. "All of you tried to tell me, but I didn’t listen. You (Cody) forced me into a fight, something that is going to be brutal, something that is going to force me to dig down and be who I am. If I don’t show up for war, I shouldn’t show up at all. Mark your calendar for August 1, Newark, New Jersey, the day that John Cena came back to the WWE," he said before ending his speech with his trademark 'The Champ is Here'. The two had shared a drink to open the show. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

Watch John Cena Seemingly Turn Face on SmackDown:

Giulia Retains Women's US Title Against Zelina Vega

Giulia successfully retained her Women's US title against Zelina Vega in what was a thrilling match that had the crowd chant 'this is awesome.' The former NXT women's champion had won her first singles title in the WWE main roster after she beat Zelina Vega in Saudi Arabia the night before Night of Champions and his time too, the outcome was no different. She had to hit Zelina Vega with not one but two Northern Lights Bombs to pick up the victory and hold on to her title. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Historic Two-Night PLE.

Zelina Vega Kicks out of the Northern Lights Bomb

AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza Defend Titles Against Mr Iguana and Psycho Clown

The crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, went berserk when the team of Mr Iguana and Psycho Clown came out to answer Los Garza's open challenge. The two tag teams had a great match with Mr Iguana putting on a great show, but eventually, Los Garza had the last laugh as they hit the 'Super MTY' on Psycho Clown to pick up the victory

AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza Retain Titles

Damian Priest Defeats Aleister Black Via Disqualification

Damian Priest and Aleister Black's feud have grown into an interesting one in the last few weeks and the two had a brutal match, which eventually ended in a disqualification. Aleister Black had a good start to the match, but Damian Priest soon regained control. And at one point, he pushed Aleister Black over the announce table before soaking up the cheers from the crowd. But Aleister Black would then go on to throw a steel chair at Damian Priest, which caused a disqualification and he then assaulted the former world champion by bashing head against the steel steps and hitting the 'Black Mass'. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Check Schedule of Matches for Nights 1 and 2 in Historic Two-Night PLE.

Damian Priest vs Aleister Black

Talla Tonga Defeats Jimmy Uso

Talla Tonga got the better of Jimmy Uso with the two clashing for the first time ever. The massive Talla Tonga, who made his first appearance in the WWE at Night of Champions to help Solo Sikoa win the US title, had a control over his match against Jimmy Uso. The former WWE Tag Team champion bounced back for a brief while but Talla Tonga neutralized him with a chokeslam and pinned him for the win. Just as Solo Sikoa and his MFT then looked to assault Jimmy Uso inside a steel cage but Jacob Fatu then made the save. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Jacob Fatu Saves Jimmy Uso Against MFT

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll Brawl With Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll brawled with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The segment began with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul addressing Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Logan Paul called Jelly Roll an outsider trying to use WWE as a stepping stone. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll then came out and a brawl ensued.

