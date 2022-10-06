She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode eight finally featured the long awaited arrival of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and it looks like fans aren't disappointed. Suiting up for the first time since 2018, Charlie Cox returns to the small screen as him and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) try to save their tailor Luke Jacobson. With all the backflips straight out of Hell's Kitchen and a fight scene only the Devil would be able to partake in, the fans are going gaga over the episode. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. She-Hulk: Charlie Cox's Daredevil Faces off Against Jennifer Walters in This New Clip From Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Marvel Series! (Watch Video).

Perfect!

Perfect. It was perfect. Down to the last minute detail. pic.twitter.com/EszbyHTCv7 — Block A 🎃 SPOOKY SEASON (@conquercomics) October 6, 2022

NEVER FACE DAREDEVIL IN A HALLWAY!

Say it with me: NEVER FACE DAREDEVIL IN A HALLWAY pic.twitter.com/hiUVEwhWOJ — She-Hulk Source 🧪🎃 (@SheHulkSource) October 6, 2022

Finally Here!

The Legacy!

Absolutely Incredible!

I am in AWE of how good that episode was. Daredevil aside, that ending scene was absolutely incredible. This was the first episode that had me on the edge of my seat. I can’t wait for the finale — Michael ‎🌿 (@speedforce_77) October 6, 2022

Literally Iconic!

Daredevil fighting in a hallway will NEVER not go hard pic.twitter.com/rnUP2mCLGc — sabrina 🦇 @ NYCC (@nightwaynes) October 6, 2022

Peak!

Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 8 - - - - - This really is peak Daredevil characterization, I love that he’s inspiring Jen to become a superhero #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/iXBuDespvm — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) October 6, 2022

