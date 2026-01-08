Mumbai, January 8: The campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 has taken an unexpected turn as high-quality AI-generated videos featuring Marvel characters have gone viral across social media. In a move that blends global pop culture with local politics, digital versions of Thanos, The Hulk, Spiderman and Tony Stark have been "drafted" to represent major political parties, delivering campaign speeches in fluent Marathi and Hindi.

The trend features four distinct AI personas aligned with India's prominent political factions. Thanos, the famous antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been depicted as a representative for the Indian National Congress (INC). In response, the Shiv Sena is being represented by The Hulk, branded as a "Shiv Sainik", while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) features Tony Stark (Iron Man).

​These digital avatars are seen wearing party-specific scarves and using official slogans. The Tony Stark character, for instance, has gained significant traction by positioning Thanos as a threat to the city and promoting the slogan, "Abki baar, Thanos ki haar" (This time, Thanos will lose). Maharashtra: Public Holiday Declared on January 15 for 2026 Municipal Corporation Elections.

The Technology Behind the Trend

​The videos utilise sophisticated synthetic media tools, including deepfake technology for visuals and advanced voice cloning for audio. Unlike previous years, where AI was primarily used for translating legitimate speeches, this new wave focuses on "synthetic campaigning", creating entirely fictional scenarios to engage younger voters. BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Make Slew of Promises Ahead of Civic Polls; Aaditya Thackeray Assures New Medical Colleges, Housing for Mumbai Residents.

​While it is currently unclear if these videos are officially sanctioned by the parties’ IT cells or created by independent "rogue" creators, they are being shared extensively as part of the mainstream election discourse.

​Ethical and Legal Questions

​The emergence of these videos has sparked a debate regarding deepfake ethics and copyright. The use of Hollywood actors' likenesses without authorization raises legal concerns, yet the viral nature of the content suggests that "shareability" is currently outpacing regulatory oversight in the digital campaign space.

​BMC Elections 2026

​The BMC is India’s wealthiest civic body, and its elections are traditionally hard-fought. As political messaging shifts from traditional rallies to digital screens, the use of AI represents a significant evolution in how parties attempt to capture public attention. For Mumbai's electorate, the familiar faces of Hollywood icons have become the latest tools in a high-stakes battle for the future of the city.

