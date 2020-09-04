Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines once again. And once again, she has courted a big controversy. She has called out the producers of the sketch show, Gangs Of Filmistan for making the crew overwork without following safety protocols. She has also accused that Sunil Grover takes over the other actors' parts. After receiving backlash from showrunners Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, the actress released WhatsApp chats, emails and drafts of the scripts to make her case. She says that she had made grievances very clear before quitting the show. In her Instagram post, Shilpa has also warned the producers that she will release the recording of their call where the actress clearly stated she did not want to work with Grover. Shilpa Shinde Alleges Gangs of Filmistan Makers of Making Actors Work Overtime, Not Following Safety Protocols and Sunil Grover of Taking Over Other Actors' Gags (Deets Inside).

However, Preeti has revealed the reason why she wanted Sunil and Shilpa to work together. "Her and Sunil Gover's chemistry on screen was so brilliant and which was so appreciated by the audience that we thought that it would be great to repeat the pairing," Preeti told a news portal.

In the WhatsApp chat as well, Preeti is seen asking Shilpa to be a team player, despite the actress' hesitance to work with Grover. Gangs of Filmistan Producer Preeti Simoes Rubbishes Shilpa Shinde's Claims Of Favouritism Towards Sunil Grover and Flouting Safety Guidelines.

In an explosive interview, Shilpa has revealed that the makers made actors and the crew work every day from "7 am in the morning to 11 in the night". Well, it is always a good thing to call out the toxic work culture. But also remember that there are two sides to the coin.

