Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines once again. And once again, she has courted a big controversy. She has called out the producers of the sketch show, Gangs Of Filmistan for making the crew overwork without following safety protocols. She has also accused that Sunil Grover takes over the other actors' parts. After receiving backlash from showrunners Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes, the actress released WhatsApp chats, emails and drafts of the scripts to make her case. She says that she had made grievances very clear before quitting the show. In her Instagram post, Shilpa has also warned the producers that she will release the recording of their call where the actress clearly stated she did not want to work with Grover. Shilpa Shinde Alleges Gangs of Filmistan Makers of Making Actors Work Overtime, Not Following Safety Protocols and Sunil Grover of Taking Over Other Actors' Gags (Deets Inside).
However, Preeti has revealed the reason why she wanted Sunil and Shilpa to work together. "Her and Sunil Gover's chemistry on screen was so brilliant and which was so appreciated by the audience that we thought that it would be great to repeat the pairing," Preeti told a news portal.
In the WhatsApp chat as well, Preeti is seen asking Shilpa to be a team player, despite the actress' hesitance to work with Grover. Gangs of Filmistan Producer Preeti Simoes Rubbishes Shilpa Shinde's Claims Of Favouritism Towards Sunil Grover and Flouting Safety Guidelines.
Check Out Shilpa Shinde's WhatsApp Chats With Preeti Here:
View this post on Instagram
"THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho👏 Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.. "Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI"..So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this.. So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best👍🏻 @spotboye_in @pinkvilla @indiaforums @starbharat @lilfrodoproductions
Check Out Explosive Revelation From Shilpa Shinde Here:
View this post on Instagram
Dear, Preeti/Neeti @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too I’ve also received flowers & a note stating “Get well soon and missing you at the sets”. Hence kindly stop this drama. I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020.. Swap~ @starbharat
In an explosive interview, Shilpa has revealed that the makers made actors and the crew work every day from "7 am in the morning to 11 in the night". She added, "Her and Sunil Gover's chemistry on screen was so brilliant and which was so appreciated by the audience that we thought that it would be great to repeat the pairing." Well, it is always a good thing to call out the toxic work culture. But also remember that there are two sides to the coin.
