Controversy seems to have a way of finding Ajaz Khan, whether he wants it or not. The actor often finds himself in the news due to one controversy or another. He rose to fame after participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7, where he emerged as the second runner-up. Since then, he has been involved in several scandals and has made numerous controversial statements, often landing himself in trouble. Despite it all, he enjoys a massive fan following. Most recently, a leaked MMS video of Ajaz Khan has gone viral on social media, showing him shirtless with a girl and another man. ‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Bete Ko Paani, Cigarette…’: Ajaz Khan Claims Helping Aryan Khan Inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, Slams Raj Kundra for THIS Reason (Watch Video).

Ajaz Khan’s Viral Shirtless Video

Recently, a video of Ajaz Khan has been going viral across social media platforms. In the video shared on X(previously Twitter), the Bigg Boss fame can be seen shirtless, posing with a girl as she records the moment. She later slides back to another boy behind her, who then kisses her forehead—suggesting a romantic angle between the two. But the real question is: who are these people with Ajaz Khan? And why is the actor shirtless? Is it just a casual video recorded among friends or a deliberate attempt at grabbing attention to promote his upcoming show, House Arrest?

Ajaz Khan’s Leaked Video

Netizens React to Ajaz Khan’s Leaked Video

Netizens reacting to the leaked clip featuring Ajaz Khan and the mystery duo felt that it was a deliberate attempt to promote his upcoming show, House Arrest, on the Ullu app. Why do they think so? Well, the duo who were in the leaked video, along with Ajaz Khan, was featured in the recently released teaser for House Arrest, which showed them as participants. A user reacting to the clip wrote, "Ye sab ullu wale hai", while another commented, "Show Ke lie hai".

Netizens React to Ajaz Khan’s Viral Video

Show Kai lie hai — Margoob Hussain (@mar36063) April 3, 2025

Another User Wrote -

Web series chal raha ye to — ER Manoj (@enggmanoj1979) April 3, 2025

We Wonder

Ye sab ullu wale hai — Raavan (@oldRavan) April 3, 2025

Still a Mystery

kaun hai ye — Pratima (@pratima0186) April 3, 2025

‘House Arrest’ Teaser

Recently, the first teaser for Ajaz Khan's House Arrest was unveiled online. Popular. On April 1, the actor shared the first promo of House Arrest on his X. In the clip, Ajaz Khan could be heard saying, "Leke aa raha hoon, ek aisa reality show, jisme gangsters, YouTubers, influencers, khoobsurat kanyaein. Mere ghar mein jo log shane nahi hain, ded shane hain." (I am bringing a show in which gangsters, YouTubers, influencers and beautiful girls...The people who are entering my show are really smart). ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Actor Ajaz Khan Slams Radisson Blu Ahmedabad for Placing Jama Masjid Artwork in Hotel Toilet – Here’s What Happened Next! (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of ‘House Arrest’:

Has the video been leaked, or was it intentionally made viral? We will have to wait for Ajaz Khan's reaction to the whole controversy.

