Ajaz Khan is one such personality who makes sure to grab the headlines every other day for some reason or other. The actor, who is known for his appearances in several reality shows, rose to fame after he participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7 and emerged as the second runner-up. Ajaz was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a drug case. He was lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, and during his term there, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, were also arrested and kept in the same jail. In a recent interview, Ajaz opened up about his time inside and revealed how he helped both of them during their terms. Ajaz Khan Drug Case: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Granted Bail, Will Be Released From Arthur Jail on May 19.

Ajaz Khan on How He Helped Raj Kundra Inside Arthur Road Jail

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Ajay Khan revealed how Ra Kundra was even deprived of good drinking water inside the jail. He said, "Wo mujhe roz message bhejke paani aangta tha, bread mangta tha. Superintendent ne mana kar diya aur bola isko paani take nahi pilayega." When asked why something as basic as drinking water, a fundamental human right, wasn't provided, the actor responded, "Normal paani piyo, Bisleri nahi milega. Ab normal paani ye piyenge to bimaar ho jaenge."

Ajay Khan Talks About His Time in Arthur Jail With Raj Kundra

Translations? "He used to send me messages every day asking for water, bread and biscuits. The superintendent had told them not to give him water. He was asked to drink normal water and not Bisleri. Now, if someone like him would drink normal water, they are sure to fall ill." Ajay Khan, however, expressed his disappointment over the businessman and said that he had forgotten all his favours. He said, "His movie UT69 failed because he showed lies. After everything I did for him inside the jail, he cut my role in the film. He never showed the things I did for him."

Ajaz Khan Slams Raj Kundra for His Ungrateful Behaviour

He continued, "The two months he spent with me is something he must have not even shared with his wife Shilpa Shetty. It was during Corona, there was a lot of sadness. He used to cry the whole time. I went against people to save him. Now, he never remembers me or invites me to his big parties."

Watch Ajaz Khan’s Full Interview Below:

Ajaz Khan on Helping Aryan Khan

Apart from Raj Kundra, Ajay Khan also recalled helping SRK's son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the alleged drugs case. He said, "Haan, andar Aryan Khan bhi tha. Shah Rukh Khan be bete ko bhi humne paani, cigarette sab diya tha. Yehi de sakta hai aadmi aapko jail mein, aur kya hi dega. Aur use Maine gundo see aur mafiayaon see bachaya." (Even Aryan Khan was there. I gave him water and cigarettes. This is all you can offer to someone inside jail, and I also saved him from goons and mafias). Shah Rukh Makes His First Public Appearance Post Aryan Khan Drug Case; Visits Son Lodged at Arthur Road Jail (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajaz Khan was last seen in the 2024 movie, Jhol Company Public Ltd.

