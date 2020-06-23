Siddharth Roy Kapur is all set to produce a historical epic series. His production house has now acquired the rights for William Dalrymple’s bestselling book, The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company. The 2019 book documents how East India Company rose to prominence against the decline and fall of Mughal Empire. The book has already received rave reviews from critics and we can only imagine how amazing its screen adaptation will be. Interestingly, former US President Barack Obama also named it among his top books of 2019. Natkhat Poster: Vidya Balan Wants To Tell You A Kahaani Through Her Short Film (See Pic).

Speaking to Deadline, Siddharth spoke about the project and said, "It should be done in the right way, I’m in no hurry to jump in. I want to get the right creative talent associated with the project to give it the heft it needs for a global platform.” He further added saying that he would want the project to involve some cross-cultural talent and revealed, "It would be great to get a collaborative, cross-cultural writers room in place, where you have talent from the U.S. and the UK as well as India, sitting together."

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet About the Adaptation Rights:

#Update: #SiddharthRoyKapur's production house #RoyKapurFilms acquires rights of #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company... Will adapt the book into a series. pic.twitter.com/xBFWJx5YYR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2020

The production house is yet to strike a deal with a streaming service for this project. Siddharth's production house already has another unannounced Netflix series that would have shot in April but has now pushed to October due to coronavirus.

