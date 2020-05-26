Natkhat Poster: Vidya Balan Wants To Tell You A Kahaani Through Her Short Film (See Pic)

Vidya Balan on Natkhat Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vidya Balan, married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, has turned producer herself with her upcoming short film, Natkhat. The actress not only stars in the film but has also bankrolled it with RSVP Movies. RSVP has been investing in some of the most-incredible content in Bollywood lately like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Karwaan, Uri, The Sky Is Pink. And the more we say about Vidya's cool filmography would be the less. So, of course, we were excited about this new collab. To add to the excitement the makers have released the first poster of the short film, titled Natkhat. Vidya Balan Reacts to Shakuntala Devi Releasing on an OTT Platform, Says 'We Have to Look at the Larger Picture'.

The first poster of Natkhatis intriguing. Vidya holds a troubled look on her face. From the clothes and the surrounding, it can be assumed that the movie is about a non-urban household. There is a kid on the poster as well. "Ek kahaani sunoge?" the text on the picture reads. And we know how well it goes when Vidya Balan sets out to tell a Kahaani.

Natkhat was shot in July 2019. We wonder what took the film so long to come to light.

Check Out The Poster of Vidya Balan's Natkhat Here:

"It's a beautiful and powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with," Vidya has said about the association and the project. Vidya Balan On Bois Locker Room Controversy: It Makes You Realise How We Are Products Of Patriarchy.

Co-producer Ronnie Screwvala added, "When I first heard the script for 'Natkhat', I immediately knew this film had to be made. The film addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too. I am very happy to collaborate with Vidya on this film."