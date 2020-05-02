Sita Navami 2020: From Dipika Chikhlia to Debina Bonnerjee, These TV Actresses Played Mata Janaki On Small Screen

Dipika Chikhlia, Debina Bonnerjee (Photo Credits: TV Stills)

Sita Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, also known as Janaki maata. The day holds a significance in the Hindu mythological culture. Right now, Indian television fans are also getting newly introduced to the version of Sita, through the re-run of Ramayan. Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita at a very young age, was a star then, she is a star now. However, did you know that there were more actresses who also also stepped into this much-loved character's shoes? Here take a look. Ramayan Re-Telecast Scripts World Record, DD Show Beats Viewership Records Of Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory Season Finales to Become Highest-Viewed Entertainment Show.

Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhalia as Sita

She played the iconic role in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan which aired on Doordarshan. She also earned a new fanbase for herself after the channel decided to air the re-run during the lockdown.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee as Sita

She played as Sita in the 2008 serial Ramayan. Her role was loved by the fans, as this contemporary version had that old school charm.

Neha Sargam

Neha Sargam as Sita

Neha was seen as Sita in 2012 TV serial Ramayan: Jeevan Ka Aadhar. This one too is one of the most popular versions of this epic tale. The actress was lauded by her fans for her portrayal.

Madirakshi Mundle

Madirakshi Mundle as Sita

She was seen as the Janaki in Siya Ke Ram serial that aired in 2015. The 326-episode TV serial clinched many awards in the Television space.

These were some of the actresses who got the honour to play this beautiful role. However, currently, the 'original' Sita of Indian television is just totally impressing the younger generation through this re-run. We wonder who will be the perfect fit for Sita on the big screen.