Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has officially begun, and the festive spirit is already in the air as celebrities and commoners across India welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Among the first to start the celebrations were Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who were spotted bringing Ganpati, Antilia Cha Raja to their grand residence. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Dance to the Beats of Dhol During Their Ganpati Visarjan (Watch Video)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Bring Ganpati Home – Watch Video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Celebrate Ganpati Festival

The couple performed the rituals with immense love and devotion, setting the tone for the auspicious festival. The Ganpati festival, one of India’s biggest celebrations, marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Devotees worship him for periods ranging from one and a half days to 11 days, with great pomp and joy.

Bollywood Stars Welcome Ganpati

Many Bollywood and TV celebrities have also joined in the celebrations. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Shiv Thakare, Nana Patekar, Jeetendra and Arpita Khan Sharma have already welcomed Bappa home. Shilpa Shetty, known for her grand celebrations every year, will not be hosting Ganpati at home this time due to a bereavement in her family, as she confirmed in a statement. ‘We Feel Proud’: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant Laud Anant Ambani As He Completes ‘Padyatra’ to Dwarkadhish Temple on 30th Birthday (Watch Videos)

Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Cha Raja Draw Crowds

Apart from home celebrations, major pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Cha Raja in Mumbai are already drawing huge crowds as devotees seek Bappa’s blessings. With the festival now in full swing, all eyes are on the beautifully decorated homes and heartfelt celebrations of celebrities and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s warm and grand welcome of Lord Ganesha.

