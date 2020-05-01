Ramayan Re-Telecast Scripts World Record, DD Show Beats Viewership Records Of Game Of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory Season Finales to Become Highest-Viewed Entertainment Show

Ramayan, GOT, Big Bang Theory (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since the news of Ramayan's re-telecast on DD National first broke, audiences have been excited to take a trip down memory lane and revel in the nostalgia of the 90s show. Well, the TV serial has now made a smashing world record as DD National announced it to be the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. Although this is not the first time that the show has made an amazing record, back till June 2003, it remained "the most-watched mythological serial in the world". The amazing news was shared by DD National on their Twitter handle. Doordarshan's Ramayan Tops All Categories In BARC Ratings For March 2020.

DD National announced saying, "WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April." For the uninitiated, the series is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and which follows the journey of Lord Rama. What's amazing about this record is that the Indian show has smashed some other major records of popular series such as Mash, HBO's Game Of Thrones and more.

CBS's popular 1970s show MASH had previously earned the highest 50.5 million viewership for an entertainment show. It has been way more than recent shows like GOT and TBBT and interestingly, Ramayan has now also beaten that.

According to Nielsen data, an estimated 19.3 million viewers watched the GOT finale which means, Ramayan recorded a massive jump to beat the fantasy show's finale viewership. Another big show, The Big Bang Theory's 279th and final episode had aggregated an audience of 23.44 million viewers which is also way lesser than Ramayan's 77 million. 'Ramayan's Sita Is The First Single Mother in The History of Indian Culture,' Says Actress Dipika Chikhlia (Details Inside).

Check Out DD National's Tweet Here:

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Twitter User on Ramayan Beating GOT and Big Bang Theory:

Here's Another Tweet on Ramayan and Game Of Thrones' Viewership:

#GameofThrones (Most viewed episode) - Third episode of 'Game of Thrones' final season- 17.8 million viewers#RamayanOnDDNational (Most viewed episode) 16th April episode - 77 million viewers (Source in comment) pic.twitter.com/kGpSrQabSU — Vibhas (@vibhas_misra) May 1, 2020

Ramayan has been recording amazing viewership in India amid coronavirus lockdown. The serial is being re-telecast again since March 28 on DD National. Originally, the show aired a total of 78 episodes and ran from January 1987 to July 1988. The shows BARC ratings since its re-telecast have been at the top already. The show topped in three main categories including Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Urban and Hindi GED Rural.